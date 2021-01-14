USPTO Says VirnetX Can't Get Arthrex Do-Over On Network IP

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office told the Federal Circuit Wednesday that VirnetX should not be able to invoke Arthrex to get rehearings on Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that struck down part of two network security patents involved in a $502.8 million verdict against Apple. In a response brief, the USPTO urged the Federal Circuit to reject VirnetX's argument that the PTAB's decisions invalidating part of the company's patents should be vacated and remanded under the Arthrex ruling that the structure of the board is unconstitutional. Last month, VirnetX argued that the PTAB's invalidations were "premised in part" by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS