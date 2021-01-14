Southwest Settles With Worker Fired For Slur In Music Video

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:14 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines and a Black ex-employee who accused the company of racism after he was fired for making a hip-hop video containing the N-word have settled their case, according to a California federal court. Raymond Price filed his request for dismissal Wednesday. The settlement, which wraps up the case "pending payment by defendant," was reached in December, according to court filings. The deal staves off the need for a trial that was slated to start in February. Settlement details were not immediately available Thursday. Price, a former Oakland airport ramp manager, first sued in California state court in September 2019, alleging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS