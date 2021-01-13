NCAA Tells Panel McNair Shouldn't Get New Defamation Trial

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:53 PM EST) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association urged a California appellate panel Wednesday to block a new defamation trial for former University of Southern California assistant football coach Todd McNair, arguing that the lead juror should not have been disqualified after the verdict. The NCAA's attorney Donald B. Verrilli Jr. of Munger Tolles & Olson LLP told California's Second District Court of Appeal during oral arguments that it should reverse a Los Angeles judge's decision ordering a new trial and overturning the 2018 jury verdict in McNair's suit — arising from sanctions for his role in the Reggie Bush scandal — arguing that...

