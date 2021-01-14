Judge Gilstrap Grants 'Late' Stay In Cisco Patent Fight

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap has agreed to press pause on a patent lawsuit against Cisco Systems Inc. despite it being "late" in the game, citing the high probability that the scope of the claims will change during reexamination proceedings. In an order Wednesday, Judge Gilstrap granted Cisco's request for a stay in a lawsuit brought by the technology transfer arm of Tel Aviv University over telecommunications technology until the resolution of ex parte reexaminations of three patents involved in the case. A jury trial was originally scheduled for March 1, documents show. Judge Gilstrap noted that the U.S....

