Tipster Atty Who Sued SEC Says New Rule Caters To Wall St.

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Labaton Sucharow partner who sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over recent whistleblower rule amendments says he will "keep fighting" until he prevails, contending that the changes will suppress tips from Wall Street bigwigs who provide some of the most valuable checks on major financial institutions. Jordan A. Thomas, chair of Labaton Sucharow LLP's whistleblower practice and a former SEC assistant director, believes the agency under former Chairman Jay Clayton was "ill-advised" before it finalized the rules in September, rules that Thomas said cater to Wall Street firms and leave a set of unlawful provisions on the incoming SEC administration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS