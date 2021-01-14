EPA Failed Mass. Immigrant Communities, Groups Say

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed East Boston immigrant communities by refusing to investigate claims that Massachusetts regulators approved an electric transmission project without providing translators during public comment periods, environmental groups say. In suit filed Wednesday, Greenroots Inc. and the Conservation Law Foundation said the federal agency violated its own implementing regulations and the Civil Rights Act by rejecting an administrative complaint the groups filed last year. The groups said that since the EPA is providing funding to the Massachusetts state agencies that are moving forward with the electrical transmission project, it has an obligation to investigate the language access...

