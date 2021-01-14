Cell Tower Co. Urges Maine Court To Find City In Contempt

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- A Boston-based telecom tower company asked a Maine federal court to hold a city and its planning board in contempt for failing to comply with a court order, claiming officials have repeatedly refused to grant it the zoning relief necessary to build a 120-foot-tall cell tower alongside a busy coastal highway. In a Wednesday motion, Bay Communications claimed Rockland, Maine, and its planning board repeatedly violated a Nov. 12 court order directing officials to grant the tower company "all necessary … waivers, permits and any and all other required approvals … for Bay to construct and operate" the tower. In the...

