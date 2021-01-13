Postmates Couriers Say No Proof Calif. Law Kills Arbitration

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 11:04 PM EST) -- Couriers who are fighting to uphold a California law that allows them to sue companies that don't timely pay arbitration fees urged a federal judge Wednesday to reject delivery service Postmates' challenge of the law, saying there is no evidence S.B. 707 causes companies to abandon the arbitration process. Both parties made their case to U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez on Postmates' motion for a judgment on the pleadings on three of its claims and cross petitioners' motion from roughly half of the 10,356 courier defendants to compel arbitration. Warren Postman of Keller Lenkner LLC, who represents the couriers, tried to throw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS