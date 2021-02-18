CMS Adds Construction And Engineering Law Pro In London

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- International law firm CMS has hired a new partner for its London office from Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, saying the construction and engineering law specialist has built a solid practice representing clients in complex and high-stakes disputes in the infrastructure and energy sectors. Emma Schaafsma, who is due to start at CMS on May 1, will join the firm's infrastructure, construction and energy disputes team following two years at Herbert Smith's London office and a 10-year stint as head of the construction disputes team at HSF Tokyo, according to CMS. Schaafsma also previously spent two years at major international contractor Mitsubishi...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS