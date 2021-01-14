DOI Says Minn. Sioux Tribe's Recognition Has 'Faded Away'

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior told the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday that it was not required to federally recognize the Mdewakanton Band of Sioux in Minnesota, since a previous case found "a once-recognized tribe can fade away." The agency said in its brief that the Mdewakanton Band did not meet standards for court-ordered recognition since the duo suing — Terri Robertson-Torgerson and Ross Torgerson — did not attempt to go through the proper federal recognition procedures before filing suit, such as submitting a recognition petition known as Part 83. The band claims that since the tribe was federally recognized in...

