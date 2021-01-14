Bartenders' Wage Suit Against Beach Club Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has axed a proposed class action accusing a private Los Angeles beach club of shorting bartenders and other service staff on wages, ruling that the claims belong in individual arbitration because the two former employees bringing suit each signed agreements to arbitrate. U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II's Wednesday order found that the Federal Arbitration Act governs the case brought by ex-bartenders Jill Tizekker and Katie McClelland, who each signed a mutual agreement to arbitrate at the start of their employment with the Bel-Air Bay Club in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. Judge Wright, in closing...

