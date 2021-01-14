Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Want $4.2M Fee Award For UnitedHealth ERISA Case

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing medical providers in an ERISA suit against UnitedHealth asked a New Jersey federal judge for $4.2 million for the work they did securing a class action deal that made it easier to contest the health insurer's decisions on overpayments of medical claims.

Attorneys with Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, Buttaci Leardi & Werner LLC and The Maul Firm PC filed the motion for fees Wednesday in the decade-old Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing UnitedHealth of violating the benefits law in how it recoups overpayments to medical providers.

The attorneys said the fees and costs were deserved for the thousands of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!