Attys Want $4.2M Fee Award For UnitedHealth ERISA Case

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing medical providers in an ERISA suit against UnitedHealth asked a New Jersey federal judge for $4.2 million for the work they did securing a class action deal that made it easier to contest the health insurer's decisions on overpayments of medical claims. Attorneys with Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, Buttaci Leardi & Werner LLC and The Maul Firm PC filed the motion for fees Wednesday in the decade-old Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing UnitedHealth of violating the benefits law in how it recoups overpayments to medical providers. The attorneys said the fees and costs were deserved for the thousands of...

