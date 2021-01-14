Genova Burns Beats New Claims In NJ Campaign Finance Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state court has shot down a request to bring new malpractice claims against Genova Burns LLC in a suit from the onetime running mate of a convicted ex-mayor and former firm lawyer over the alleged mishandling of campaign finance reports, saying the application was backed by an attorney's invalid certification. In a one-page order made available Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Turula denied plaintiff Angel Alicea's bid to file a second amended complaint adding claims against Genova Burns and ex-Hoboken Mayor Peter J. Cammarano III and naming the campaign's former general counsel, Michael Goldberg, and his solo...

