Noble Energy Must Turn Over Docs On $13B Chevron Tie-Up

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday ruled that Noble Energy Inc. must turn records over to an investor who is seeking to investigate if there was officer wrongdoing connected to the company's $13 billion sale to Chevron Corp. last year. After a brief trial held virtually, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said investor Barry Yancey showed a "minimum but sufficient suggestion" of possible wrongdoing and thus can obtain certain records under Section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law. Under Section 220, an investor can seek to have the Chancery Court compel a company to turn over records if it can show...

