Texas Panel Says Fired Prosecutor Entitled To Benefits

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday overturned a district court's decision to strip unemployment benefits from a fired Harris County assistant district attorney, saying her alleged misconduct during a criminal trial was too dated to be the basis for denying the benefits. The First Court of Appeals granted Tiffany Johnson's request to reinstate a Texas Workforce Commission determination that she can receive the benefits, agreeing with her argument the alleged misconduct was "too remote" from her firing in December 2016. The Harris County District Attorney's Office and District Attorney Kim Ogg had argued there were two primary reasons why the delay in...

