Tribal Health Center Workers Claim Immunity From Firing Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:51 PM EST) -- Board members of a Crow Tribe-run health center have urged a Montana federal judge to toss a suit claiming that they fired a nurse as retaliation for reporting patient abuse, saying they were acting within the scope of their employment and are immune from the suit under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The four board members of the Awe Kualawaache Care Center and the facility's former administrator asked the court to certify that they were acting as federal employees under the Crow Tribe's contract with the federal government to provide health services, and to dismiss the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS