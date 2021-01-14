Cherokee Nation Firm Wants Out Of Employee Poaching Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Cherokee Nation consulting arm has asked a Colorado federal court to dismiss information technology company LS3 Inc.'s breach of contract lawsuit over alleged poaching of employees, claiming in a Wednesday filing that no valid contract existed. Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs LLC told the court the lawsuit was the result of LS3's "misdirected frustrations" over losing out on the re-competition of a federal contract that was awarded to it and having nearly two dozen employees migrate to CNSP following the award. "In its disappointment following the loss of its contract, LS3 has concocted a conspiracy theory involving its own previous employees,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS