Diverse Atty Group Proposed As Lead Counsel In Elmiron MDL

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- Consumers alleging that Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical unit concealed a side effect of bladder cyst medicine that results in serious eye damage on Wednesday told a New Jersey federal judge that they have selected a diverse group of attorneys, a majority of whom are women, as the plaintiff steering committee. The consumers said that the proposed leadership team follows U.S. Judge U.S. Judge Brian R. Martinotti's repeated directives for diversity and that of the 25 proposed members, 18 are women. That's important because most of the plaintiffs in the MDL are expected to be women, since interstitial cystitis, for which Elmiron is...

