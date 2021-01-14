Ex-Auto Part Co. CEO Nabs Bench Trial Win In Severance Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge has ruled that auto parts maker The PendaForm Co. breached its former CEO's contract by failing to pay him severance after his firing for comments made after the company was sold, saying a non-solicitation clause in his contract was unenforceable. U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson issued the opinion on Wednesday but did not oversee the one-day bench trial, which was conducted by U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. Judge Campbell recused himself in February after the trial but before issuing any findings of fact and conclusions of law due to defense objections to an apparent brief conversation he...

