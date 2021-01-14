Ill. Justices Urged To Toss Suit Over True-Crime Documentary

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- An attorney accused of making false statements in a Showtime documentary about an infamous 1980s Chicago double murder urged the Illinois Supreme Court Thursday to find that an investigator waited too long to sue him and others over the film's allegedly defamatory content. Attorney Terry Ekl told Illinois' top justices during oral argument that an intermediate appellate panel was wrong to allow investigator Paul Ciolino to proceed with most of the claims he lobbed after watching the documentary "A Murder in the Park," in which several people suggested that Ciolino coerced a man's false murder confession, leading to the exoneration of another...

