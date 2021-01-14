US Targets Chinese Officials Over South China Sea Clash

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- The outgoing Trump administration on Thursday threw its weight behind a 2016 arbitral ruling favoring the Philippines in a territorial dispute with China over the resource-rich South China Sea, imposing travel bans on Chinese officials who are allegedly ignoring the ruling. The State Department said that new visa restrictions would be imposed on Chinese individuals, including executives of state-owned enterprises and Chinese Communist Party officials, who are responsible for constructing military and industrial outposts on artificial islands built by the country in the disputed waters. The restrictions will also be imposed on those who helped China impede the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS