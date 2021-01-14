Ga. Appeals Court Says Deli Not Liable For Cook's Fatal Crash

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that a deli company was not liable for the actions of its employee who was driving to work when he crashed, killing two others, affirming the lower court's decision on some claims and reversing others. The unanimous Peach State appellate panel said the trial court was right to dismiss claims against McAlister's Deli, owned by DMAC81 LLC, but wrong to keep other claims intact, finding that line cook and delivery driver Gary Cummings was not working when he was commuting to his job at the deli. "The evidence showed that Cummings was scheduled to...

