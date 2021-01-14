DOD Finalizes Ban On Chinese, Russian Telecom Equipment

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday finalized a rule barring the department from buying or using certain Chinese and Russian telecommunications and video equipment, making only minor tweaks despite concerns raised by contractors. The Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement rule, set to go into effect on Friday, bars the DOD from buying or using telecommunications equipment or services made by companies linked to the Chinese or Russian government as a "substantial or essential component of any system" or "critical technology" in certain programs. It had been mandated by Section 1656 of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, amid lawmaker concerns about espionage....

