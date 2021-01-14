Insurer Seeks To Dodge Mass. Firm's Overbilling Probe Fees

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- An insurance company on Thursday asked a Massachusetts federal court to declare that it is not responsible for paying attorney fees incurred by Thornton Law Firm LLP when the firm faced an investigation over alleged overbilling in a $300 million State Street Corp. settlement. Continental Casualty Co. should not be obligated to pay Thornton Law the unspecified amount of fees the firm paid to its legal counsel for representation throughout the investigation, along with the unspecified amount the court ordered to be deducted from the firm's fee award to help cover the investigation's costs, according to Thursday's complaint in the District...

