6 Ways Financial Regulators Should Prioritize Climate Risk

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- As the Biden administration prepares to take office, financial regulators have a renewed opportunity to work with each other and the industry to manage the financial risks from climate change after years of obstruction by the Trump administration. As has been well-documented, the Trump administration has actively undermined progress on climate change for the past four years. One of the latest blows came from the U.S. Department of Labor, which issued a final rule on Nov. 13, 2020, discouraging environmental, social and governance investing by private pension plans — which my agency, the New York Department of Financial Services, opposed. Similarly, the...

