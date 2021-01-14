Texas AG Tells Court It Can't Hear Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is arguing he's not a "public employee" so the laws protecting whistleblowers don't apply to him, and therefore the lawsuit brought by top aides who say they were fired for reporting alleged wrongdoing by their boss must be dismissed. Paxton is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit brought in Travis County District Court by former top aides James Blake Brickman, David Maxwell, J. Mark Penley and Ryan M. Vassar, with a hearing set for Feb. 16. Those four former attorney general employees filed suit in November, alleging they became whistleblowers on Sept. 30 when they told law...

