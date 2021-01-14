Ex-UCLA Soccer Coach Pleads Guilty Again In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- The former head coach of the UCLA men's soccer team pled guilty Thursday for a second time in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, facing a judge again after her November ruling and a U.S. Supreme Court decision upended his first guilty plea. Jorge Salcedo admitted to a single count of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery during a brief hearing before U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani. The former coach had pled guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering in July, but Judge Talwani in November ruled that college admissions slots are not "property" as they pertain to the federal wire fraud...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS