Rubbermaid Cooler Buyers Not Cool With Melted Ice Problem

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:25 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers hit Rubbermaid Inc. with a suit Thursday saying that its coolers don't keep ice for nearly as long as the four to seven days promised on the packaging. The buyers, led by named plaintiff Lori Marie Turk, say that while Rubbermaid's products claim that each cooler "keeps ice" or "retains ice" for a number of days depending on the model, with regular use a cooler might at most continue to have solid ice for a single day, or only a few hours. "Defendant's claim to 'keep ice' fails on all fronts," Turk told the court. "The...

