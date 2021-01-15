Bolton Can Seek Discovery In Clash Over Tell-All Memoir

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge handed John Bolton a victory in a bitter clash over his tell-all White House memoir, ruling that the former national security adviser-turned-critic is entitled to probe whether President Donald Trump or senior government officials acted in bad faith to delay or block publication. In an 18-page order Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth rejected the U.S. Department of Justice's motion in its breach of contract case filed in June to immediately seize profits Bolton has generated from "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir." The book detailed an unflattering account of Trump's conduct in...

