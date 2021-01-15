Freight Workers Get Nod For $2M Deal In OT Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge gave her preliminary approval to a proposed $2 million settlement of collective action claims accusing global freight company DSV Air & Sea Inc. of shorting its agents of overtime pay, calling the deal "fair and reasonable" in an order Thursday. The settlement proposal includes a $535,000 counsel fee and costs award for Schall & Barasch LLC and Nichols Kaster PLLP, as well as a $5,000 service award for named plaintiffs Toni Boardman and Rachel Kelly. The $1.4 million settlement fund will be disbursed in two rounds, with payments for timely claims ranging from $25 to about...

