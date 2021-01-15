New York City Dodges Sanctions In FDNY Promotion Bias Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:35 PM EST) -- A New York magistrate judge has refused to sanction the Big Apple in a union's proposed class action accusing the city's fire department of passing over women and minority firefighters for promotions, ruling that the city didn't violate any court orders nor did it keep evidence under wraps. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave on Thursday denied the motion for sanctions from Local 3621 of the EMS Officers Union over the city's alleged failure to produce evidence about the year when a paramedic was promoted to assistant chief. The union argued in a December sanctions request that it needs to know...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS