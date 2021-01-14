Crystallex Given OK To Proceed With Citgo Sale

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge has given Crystallex the green light to forge ahead with a sale of Citgo's parent company to enforce its $1.2 billion award against Venezuela, ruling Thursday that every day the Canadian mining company goes unpaid "is arguably something of an affront to the United States judicial system." U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark denied Venezuela's motion to quash the attachment order for Citgo shares that he issued to Crystallex more than two years ago in light of the "extraordinary" circumstances relating to an ongoing power struggle between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó, saying that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS