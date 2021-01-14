Intel Says Fortress Entities Breached Patent License Deal

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:45 PM EST) -- Intel Corp. told a Delaware state court Thursday that Fortress Investment Group and its subsidiaries had violated the terms of a patent licensing agreement, claiming that one of the subsidiaries was suing it over patents that are covered by a 2012 agreement with another subsidiary. According to the heavily redacted complaint, Fortress, its affiliate Goldfish Holdings and Goldfish's subsidiary Finjan Software are in the business of "patent monetization" — they purchase unused patents for small sums of money and then go after companies for patent infringement, Intel said. In 2012, Intel and Finjan agreed to the patent license at the heart...

