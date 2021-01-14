Ex-NFL Player Must Pay Fees To Former Counsel

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. was ordered Thursday to pay a portion of his $1.8 million award to both his current and former counsel for their work in representing him in an ongoing concussion class action against the NFL. U.S. Magistrate Judge David R. Strawbridge ordered that all counsel fees from Smith's initial 2018 award be paid to Locks Law, the initial firm that represented Smith. But the judge found that Smith's new firm, Langfitt Garner, was also entitled to a chunk of the change. "We conclude that both firms are entitled to recoup attorney's fees, with...

