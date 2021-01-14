'Varsity Blues' Parent Giannulli Seeks COVID-19 Home Release

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:32 PM EST) -- Clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli asked a Massachusetts federal court to release him from his 5-month "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal prison term into home confinement, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and his 56 days confined in solitary quarantine while behind bars. Giannulli, who reported for his sentence in Lompoc, California, in November, said his time in solitary quarantine — during which he was allowed out of his cell for 20 minutes three times each week — was more extreme than what the court ordered and more extreme than what the Bureau of Prisons had determined to be appropriate given his circumstances....

