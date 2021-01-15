9th Circ. Revives Activist Poet's ICE Retaliation Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit suggested on Thursday that immigration officials likely unlawfully retaliated against an activist poet by placing him in immigration detention after he spoke at a rally, ordering a lower court to reevaluate his claims. In an opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney R. Thomas, a three-judge panel wrote that the district court "was correct to remark" that the circumstances of the arrest suggested retaliatory intent, but remanded the case to fully apply the standard for such claims articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court in Mt. Healthy City Board of Education v. Doyle. The government had successfully argued before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS