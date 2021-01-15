OCC Defends Valid-When-Made Rule In State AGs' Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:33 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has urged a California federal court to reject an effort by California and two other states to block the agency's valid-when-made rule, arguing the rule was well within bounds as an attempt to mitigate legal uncertainty surrounding interest rate transferability. In a brief filed on Thursday, the OCC vigorously defended its May 2020 rule against claims of overreach from the attorneys general of California, Illinois and New York, which are pushing for summary judgment in a lawsuit challenging the industry-friendly rule as a violation of federal rulemaking standards. The rule provides that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS