Southwest Hits Travel Site With TM Suit Over 'Scraped' Fares

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines, which doesn't allow online booking services to sell its tickets, is using trademark law to sue a website that allegedly "scraped" Southwest's reservation system to offer flights without authorization. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Texas federal court, Southwest said the operators of Kiwi.com have refused for two years to stop offering the airline's flights without permission, often with added charges not included in the ticket price. "Kiwi's conduct is unlawful, deceptive, and harmful to Southwest's customers because Kiwi misrepresents Southwest's policies and charges unsuspecting customers fees for things that are free on the Southwest Website," the airline wrote....

