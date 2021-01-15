Ariz. Copper Mine Plan Enters Next Stage Amid Court Fight

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday released the final environmental impact statement for a land swap that would allow for copper mining on lands sacred to the Apache tribe in Arizona, as indigenous advocates continue to fight the project. The so-called Resolution Copper project, a joint venture between Rio Tinto PLC and BHP Billiton, has been met with strong opposition from the Western Apache people, who say it will dump toxic waste near their sacred land Chi'chil Bildagoteel, also known as Oak Flat, and is the result of a breach of federal trust responsibilities. The U.S. Forest Service confirmed the...

