US Figure Skating Pays $1.45M To End Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- A former skater has reached a $1.45 million settlement with the U.S. Figure Skating Association after alleging in a lawsuit the organization did not protect him from a coach who sexually abused him as a minor, an attorney for the skater told Law360 on Friday. Adam Schmidt, 36, is a former member of the U.S. National Figure Skating Team and alleged in a 2019 suit filed in California state court that his former coach, Richard Callaghan, sexually abused him between the ages of 14 and 16 while U.S. Figure Skating did nothing to stop it even though it had been alerted...

