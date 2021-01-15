Investors Say Crypto Co. Status Research 'Tricked' Them

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- Investors suing Swiss blockchain technology company Status Research urged a New York federal judge Thursday not to toss their proposed class action, arguing U.S. securities laws apply to the foreign company's unregistered digital tokens. While Status Research & Development GmbH blasted the suit as "cookie cutter" for being among 11 filed in April accusing crypto-asset exchanges and digital token issuers of offering and selling billions of dollars' worth of unregistered tokens, investors shot back and said the company engaged in "lawless conduct" to "trick" them. Status Research and its co-founders Carl Bennetts and Jarrad Hope, foreign nationals living abroad, sold Status...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS