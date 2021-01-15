Video Tech Co. Founder Charged In Pump-And-Dump Scheme

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- The founder of a Silicon Valley video streaming service and an investment manager have been indicted for allegedly orchestrating a pump-and-dump stock fraud scheme, Illinois federal prosecutors announced Friday. David Foley and investment manager Bennie Blankenship allegedly conspired to manipulate the share prices of NanoTech Gaming Inc., a former unit of Nanotech Entertainment Inc., according to the 10-count Jan. 11 indictment. Between 2013 and 2016, Foley acquired shares in NanoTech Gaming and issued them to a South Dakota corporation called Galaxy Entertainment Group Inc., purportedly run by a close relative of Foley's, prosecutors said. The shares were improperly issued to Galaxy...

