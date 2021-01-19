FERC Punts On NEPA Reform, Citing New Administration

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:48 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted Tuesday to wait to embark on environmental review reforms until after the new administration has settled in, with the fate of the Trump administration's overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act unclear. In the first monthly meeting of 2021 — and what is expected to have been the last run by recently appointed Republican Chairman James Danly — the commission voted 4-1 to delay discussion on potential changes to what projects require individual environmental review under NEPA. The commission also declined a request to stop the $1 billion PennEast pipeline from using eminent domain and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS