Apple-VirnetX Judge Explains Why He Won't Grant New Trial

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:59 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge made public on Friday his reasons for not granting Apple Inc. a redo over its $503 million patent trial loss to VirnetX Inc., saying among other things that VirnetX's closing arguments didn't unduly push the jury to "punish" its tech giant rival. U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III unsealed a document detailing his reasoning for a decision this month that Apple won't receive a new trial or judgment as a matter of law regarding an October jury verdict of $502.8 million for Apple's infringement of two VirnetX-held patents. Judge Schroeder also compared the long-running case to the interminable...

