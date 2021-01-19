Biden's DHS Pick Defends Record, Vows Fairness If Confirmed

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- Alejandro Mayorkas, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, found himself on the defensive Tuesday as Republican senators grilled him on issues from the border wall and cybersecurity to whistleblower complaints against him. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, wasted no time during the confirmation hearing in bringing up a 2015 inspector general's report focused on Mayorkas' involvement in three EB-5 immigrant investor cases during his tenure as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from 2009 to 2013. Each of the cases had ties to politically powerful Democrats and were resolved favorably after Mayorkas' involvement, creating "an...

