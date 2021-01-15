Houston Astros, MLB Sued For Pulling Plug On Affiliate Team

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- A Houston Astros' affiliate on Thursday slammed the Major League Baseball team and league for allegedly pulling the plug on their affiliation with the minor league team without notice, hitting the MLB with a $15 million suit over the decision. The Tri-City ValleyCats have been affiliated with the Astros for nearly 20 years, according to the suit. But in early December, "without providing any notice whatsoever to the ValleyCats," the MLB and the Astros announced that they were ending their affiliation with the team in favor of teams owned by the Astros, the ValleyCats said. The move directly interferes with the...

