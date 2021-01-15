$1B Power Project Gets Trump OK, But 1st Circ. Roadblock

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- The First Circuit blocked construction Friday on part of a controversial $1 billion clean energy development that would connect New England to Canadian hydroelectric power, just a day after the Trump administration granted the project a key cross-border permit. The appeals court stalled development on the only undeveloped stretch of the proposed corridor that is necessary to connect Canadian power lines with existing power transmission corridors in central Maine. The Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Appalachian Mountain Club turned to the First Circuit after a lower court refused to enjoin construction during their challenge of project...

