Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBL Mall Execs Get 90-Day Ch. 11 Stay On Stockholder Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Several current and former executives of mall owner CBL & Associates will get a 90-day reprieve from a federal stockholder lawsuit, after a Texas bankruptcy court judge extended the stay on litigation during CBL's Chapter 11 reorganization.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge David R. Jones agreed Friday that the bankruptcy stay would be extended to cover six current and former CBL & Associates Properties Inc. executives named in the Tennessee-based stockholder suit for 90 days while they helped the Chattanooga-based company negotiate its reorganization plan. As a concession to the stockholders' attorney Joshua W. Wolfshohl of Porter Hedges LLP, the stay would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!