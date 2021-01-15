CBL Mall Execs Get 90-Day Ch. 11 Stay On Stockholder Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Several current and former executives of mall owner CBL & Associates will get a 90-day reprieve from a federal stockholder lawsuit, after a Texas bankruptcy court judge extended the stay on litigation during CBL's Chapter 11 reorganization. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge David R. Jones agreed Friday that the bankruptcy stay would be extended to cover six current and former CBL & Associates Properties Inc. executives named in the Tennessee-based stockholder suit for 90 days while they helped the Chattanooga-based company negotiate its reorganization plan. As a concession to the stockholders' attorney Joshua W. Wolfshohl of Porter Hedges LLP, the stay would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS