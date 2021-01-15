9th Circ. Backs Feds In Truckers' Calif. Rest Breaks Rule Fight

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday backed the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's determination that federal regulations governing truck drivers' hours preempt California's meal and rest break rules, granting Chevron deference to the agency's authority "on commercial motor vehicle safety." A three-judge panel of the appeals court rejected petitions from individual truck drivers, International Brotherhood of Teamsters locals and California's labor commissioner seeking to invalidate the FMCSA's December 2018 determination that the Golden State's meal and rest break rules were preempted by the Motor Carrier Safety Act of 1984. "Petitioners argue both that the FMCSA lacks the statutory authority to preempt the MRB...

