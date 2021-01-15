11th Circ. Revives $248M Veterans Mortgage Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:31 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a whistleblower case on Friday against a defunct Florida mortgage lender that allegedly defrauded a federal veterans lending program, ruling that a lower court judge prematurely weighed evidence to toss the case. A factfinder should have resolved the factual disputes that arose in the False Claims Act case against the now-defunct Mortgage Investors Corporation, not the Georgia federal judge who weighed conflicting evidence to settle the dispute in favor of the lender, the three-judge panel found. "Because genuine issues of material fact remain on the element of materiality, MIC is not entitled to summary judgment," U.S. Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS